Daily news: ICE plans to make an immigration detention facility in Salt Lake City

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, March 13. In this edition:



ICE plans to make an immigration detention facility in Salt Lake City

An aquarium is one of Utah's latest measles exposure sites

There will be travel delays and closures in northern Utah this weekend

ICE plans to turn a Salt Lake City warehouse into a detention facility

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has purchased a warehouse in Salt Lake City to use as a detention facility — but local leaders say they’ll fight to stop it.

In January, an alleged leaked document claimed ICE and the Department of Homeland Security were considering turning a warehouse into a massive detention center in Utah’s capital, drawing protestors to the warehouse as well as concern from local officials.

Now, ICE has confirmed they purchased a different warehouse near the Salt Lake City International Airport, but for the same purpose.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and other local leaders said they plan to fight the detention center being in the city.

“Let me be clear. A detention center does not belong in our capital city — full stop," Mendenhall said in a statement on Friday. “The mass detention of people inside a warehouse is inhumane and is contradictory to the function, values and desires of Salt Lakers, and I will use every tool at the City’s disposal to stop it.”

In January, Mendenhall also warned the owners of the initially considered warehousethat using it for such a purpose would violate city standards for high occupancy residential facilities.

An aquarium and a gymnastics meet are some of Utah’s latest measles exposure sites

Health officials in northern Utah have identified multiple measles exposure sites in the last two weeks.

That includes Zion’s Invitational Gymnastics Meet in Hurricane on Feb. 28 and the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper on March 2 from about 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Over 400 cases of measles have been reported in Utah during this current outbreak, with almost 100 of those in just the last three weeks.

Symptoms of measles to watch out for include fever, cough, red eyes, runny nose, and a rash. Those who develop measles symptoms should avoid being in public and reach out to a health professional for care.

Health officials also urge everyone who’s able to get two doses of the MMR vaccine, which is 97% effective at preventing measles.

Here are the weekend closures and delays for northern Utah travelers

Those traveling in northern Utah this weekend should plan ahead for closures and delays this weekend.

In the Ogden area, I-15 will be closed overnight near 4400 South Friday and Saturday night while crews install steel beams for a new bridge.

Northbound I-15 will be closed 11 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday, while southbound I-15 will close 10:30 p.m. Friday and reopen with one lane at 8:30 a.m. Saturday before fully opening at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, those using TRAX to or from Salt Lake City International Airport Saturday and Sunday could see delays of 30 to 45 minutes. Crews will be doing maintenance work on the I-215 bridge over North Temple, located over the Utah Transit Authority’s green line.