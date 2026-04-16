Daily news: These businessmen accused Rep. Trevor Lee of fraud and abuse of power

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, April 16. In this edition:



Water officials are asking Utahns to not water their lawns until next month

The Ute Indian Tribe is restricting the use of unauthorized ATVs on tribal land

Two businessmen accused Rep. Trevor Lee of check fraud and abuse of power

Here’s why you shouldn’t water your lawns this month

With all of Utah in some level of drought and a record-low snowpack making water forecasts even more grim, state leaders are asking Utahns to conserve water this month.

The Utah Division of Water Resources is asking residents in most areas of the state to not start watering their lawns until May 15.

The division also encouraged people to report water misuse on their conservation website so they can forward that info to the proper municipality for further action.

Currently, all of Utah is in at least moderate drought, and over half is in extreme drought, which is the second-highest level.

Using an unauthorized ATV on Ute Tribal land is now considered trespassing

The Ute Indian Tribe is now restricting the use of any all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, on tribal land without proper authorizations.

Those who don’t follow the new rule, even if they have a permit or right-of-away allowing access into tribal lands, will be considered a trespasser.

The amended code also establishes a mandatory fine for unauthorized ATV use, starting at $1,000 and increasing with each violation. If the same person commits three or more violations, their ATV can be seized by the Tribe.

The Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray reservation is located in the Uintah Basin and is the second-largest Indian Reservation in the U.S. at over 4.5 million acres.

These businessmen claim Rep. Trevor Lee committed fraud and abuse of power

Two businessmen claim Rep. Trevor Lee committed fraud at a previous job and abused his power as a lawmaker.

Jason Walton, a partner at Moxie Pest Control, claims that when Lee worked for him, he would alter check numbers and payment amounts to deposit them multiple times, defrauding the company for over $3,000.

Walton created a website detailing the allegations.

Meanwhile, the owner of Enevive, a Utah County-based company, alleges that he advanced Lee $93,000 to help him with a personal matter, and in exchange, Lee promised to help Enevive obtain a government contract.

Enevive is reportedly taking action against Lee.

Lee admitted to the check fraud in statements on Wednesday, but denied Enevive’s statements.

House Speaker Mike Schultz and Senate President J. Stuart Adams said the legislature is looking into the allegations.