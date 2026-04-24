Daily news: Multiple off-ramps to the Salt Lake Airport are closing for a month

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, April 24. In this edition:



Two off-ramps to the Salt Lake City International Airport are temporarily closing

Utah approved tax incentives for five more productions filming this summer

Garden City's mayor died this week at age 58 after a battle with cancer

This summer, Air Canada will halt service to and from Salt Lake City until 2027

Multiple off-ramps to the Salt Lake Airport are closing for a month

Multiple off-ramps to the Salt Lake City International Airport will be closed for over a month starting this weekend.

The ramps from southbound I-215 to westbound I-80 and eastbound I-80 to southbound I-215 will close starting Sunday at 7 p.m.

Instead, those heading south to the airport will need to continue to SR-201, then get on Bangerter and northbound Bangerter Highway.

Those traveling on eastbound I-80 will be detoured to southbound I-15 then onto westbound SR-201, where they can reconnect with southbound I-215.

The Utah Department of Transportation said both ramps will remain closed for up to 45 days.

The closures are part of the I-215 West Improved project, which involves repaving 25 miles of the freeway, replacing 18 bridge decks, and repairing potholes on 12 other bridges.

These five productions are getting tax incentives to film in Utah

Utah has approved film incentives for five new productions that are filming in the state this summer.

That includes a movie musical, a Food Network competition show, and season two of the CBS show Marshals, which also filmed its first season in Utah.

The full list of approved projects is available online.

The productions are expected to create over 1,000 new jobs in six counties.

Utah’s film incentives program offers a fully refundable tax credit of up to 25% on in-state spending.

After a ‘short but courageous’ cancer fight, Garden City’s mayor dies at 58

Michael Leonhardt, mayor of Garden City, died this week after a fight with cancer.

Leonhardt first took office as mayor in 2019 and was re-elected in the 2020 and 2024 elections.

He also previously served as Fire Chief for Garden City and volunteered with the Bear Lake County Search and Rescue.

According to an obituary shared on his mayoral social media page, he passed away at age 58 on Tuesday after a “short but courageous battle with cancer.”

Air Canada is halting service to and from Salt Lake City until 2027

Air Canada is pausing service to and from Salt Lake City starting this summer because of rising jet fuel costs from the Iran War.

The route between Salt Lake City and Toronto, Canada, will be unavailable from June 30 until next year.

For those using connecting flights, the airline’s route between the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Toronto and Montreal in Canada will also be suspended from June to October.

In a statement last week, the airline said jet fuel priced had doubled since the U.S. first attacked Iran.