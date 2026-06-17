A key trail connection in northern Utah finally nears completion

For almost a year, traffic has plagued the south end of Main Street in Logan, congesting one of the primary arteries into and out of the city.

But city officials have said that once the construction was finished and the dust had cleared, the project would be worth it.

Rick Egan / The Salt Lake Tribune Workers are constructing underpass under Logan's Main Street to connect its trail system and provide a safe crossing for pedestrians, on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Now, the road is open again. Officials say the full job will be done in a handful of weeks, and the city’s vast trail systems to the east and west of Main Street will finally be connected by the Logan River Trail underpass. The city started constructing the Main Street-crossing tunnel in July of last year with the help of the Utah Department of Transportation.

Russ Akina, Logan’s director of parks and recreation, said this will be a significant piece of the community’s trail system.

“It’s an important part of it, certainly a missing link,” he said. “We’re excited to see that come to fruition.”

With the connection, Akina said, people will now be able to safely get from trails that stretch as far east as Third Dam in Logan Canyon to those that run as far west as Trapper Park, where 1600 West meets the Logan River.

Landis Wenger, Cache County’s regional trails and active transportation coordinator, said the new connection will serve several groups of people, including those who walk or bike to work and those who use the city’s trails just to get outside.

“A lot of those higher mountain trails are really only accessible a couple months out of the year, unless you’re wanting to do some winter recreation … but we have more and more of our cities that are keeping their trails plowed,” he said.

And even in fair weather when more people might prefer to hike paths that are farther from the community, Wenger said trails around town can help people get there without crowding trailheads.

Rick Egan / The Salt Lake Tribune Workers are constructing underpass under Logan's Main Street to connect its trail system and provide a safe crossing for pedestrians, on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

“A lot of the popular trails, you’ve got to get there by 6 a.m., or you’re not going to get a spot,” he said, “and so providing more ways for people to do the recreation from their doorstep … that’s really a goal that we’ve been trying to get to.”

Though his office hasn’t been directly involved with the Logan River Trail underpass project, Wenger said the county has had discussions with Logan officials about how they can best take advantage of the new connection.

Already, all lanes of traffic above the underpass construction site are open. Logan staff engineer Sadie Boyer said the underpass will likely be open for pedestrians in August.

