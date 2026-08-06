Daily news: Prepare for overnight I-15 closures in northern Utah this weekend

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, Aug. 8. In this edition:



The area decimated by the Cottonwood Fire is getting $18 million for recovery

The state and federal government are committing $18 million to repair damage left by the Cottonwood Fire near Beaver.

Governor Spencer Cox and U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz formalized the funding on Thursday during a visit to the area.

The Forest Service and Utah will each provide half of the funding, which will go to restore affected natural areas starting this season.

The Cottonwood Fire burned over 100,000 acres in southern Utah before it was fully contained.

An expansion for the NICU at Ogden Regional Medical Center broke ground this week

The neonatal intensive care unit at Ogden Regional Medical Center is getting a major expansion.

The project, which just broke ground on Tuesday, will update the NICU’s 14 existing private patient suites and add six more.

It will also include a Ronald McDonald family room, which is a quiet area away from the medical unit, but still in the hospital, where the child’s family can rest.

Hospital leaders said the update will let them care for more babies while also giving families privacy and support.

It’s expected to be completed in 2027.

Prepare for overnight I-15 closures in northern Utah this weekend

Overnight road closures in northern Utah start this week.

In Davis County, southbound I-15 will close between Exit 328 and Exit 324. That goes from Saturday at 10 p.m. until 8:30 the next morning.

During that time, northbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane.

In Ogden, there will be overnight lane closures on I-15 between State Route 79 and 700 South. Those closures start Thursday night and go through next Thursday morning.

More info on road closures can be found on the Utah Department of Transportation website.