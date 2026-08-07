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Cache Valley voters meet 2026 candidates over potluck

Utah Public Radio | By Colette Czarnecki
Published August 7, 2026 at 3:15 PM MDT
People gather and sit at picnic tables in a pavilion.
Colette Czarnecki
/
UPR
Cache Valley residents meet at Virgin Gibbons Heritage Park in Nibley, Utah on July 29, 2026. The Cache Valley League of Women Voters put on the event for people to meet candidates running in this year's midterm elections.

About 50 Cache Valley residents gathered under a pavilion in a Nibley park on a late July evening to hear from candidates running in this November's midterm elections. Each candidate had three minutes to stand on a soapbox to talk about their goals and why they're running.

"We really feel like it's important to get voters educated before they vote on what the candidates stand for and what they're going to do or plan to do as elected representatives," Christine Holt said. She helped organize the event for the Cache Valley League of Women Voters. 

Logan resident Ann Schiffer came to hear from candidates, but she's also frustrated. A new state law, State Bill 153, made previously private voter information like names and addresses public this spring.

"I find that very invasive, and they outed my information, and I did not want it to be," she said. 

Schiffer said for this election, she wants to see more transparency from the state — and more protection for voters like her.

The League of Women Voters have hosted candidate potlucks in Nibley, Logan, and Smithfield.

Tags
Utah News UPR2026 ElectionsCache Valley
Colette Czarnecki
My interest in public media began at a young age. Growing up in Michigan, I spent hours listening to radio shows on my cassette player and recording them onto tapes for imagined media projects.
See stories by Colette Czarnecki