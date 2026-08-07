Cache Valley voters meet 2026 candidates over potluck

About 50 Cache Valley residents gathered under a pavilion in a Nibley park on a late July evening to hear from candidates running in this November's midterm elections. Each candidate had three minutes to stand on a soapbox to talk about their goals and why they're running.

"We really feel like it's important to get voters educated before they vote on what the candidates stand for and what they're going to do or plan to do as elected representatives," Christine Holt said. She helped organize the event for the Cache Valley League of Women Voters.

Logan resident Ann Schiffer came to hear from candidates, but she's also frustrated. A new state law, State Bill 153, made previously private voter information like names and addresses public this spring.

"I find that very invasive, and they outed my information, and I did not want it to be," she said.

Schiffer said for this election, she wants to see more transparency from the state — and more protection for voters like her.

The League of Women Voters have hosted candidate potlucks in Nibley, Logan, and Smithfield.

