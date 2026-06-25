Fire crews are answering local questions about the Cottonwood Fire on Thursday

Fire crews will update locals on the raging Cottonwood Fire near Beaver at a meeting on Thursday evening.

The blaze has burned over 70,000 acres since Monday and remains completely uncontained.

Wednesday’s cooler, more humid weather did help moderate fire behavior, but there was almost no rain in the area to assist.

Fire crews worked on Thursday on direct extinguishment tactics where fire conditions allowed. They also incorporated blackened areas into a fireline they constructed on Wednesday in the Birch Creek Lake Area.

Great Basin Team 5 and local agency representatives are holding a community meeting at Beaver High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Those who are unable to attend in person can visit the Fishlake National Forest’s Facebook page for the live feed.