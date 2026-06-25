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Fire crews are answering local questions about the Cottonwood Fire on Thursday

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published June 25, 2026 at 5:13 PM MDT
A map showing the scale of the cottonwoods Fire, with a key of the different symbols and colors. The fire perimeter is shown in red, taking up the center of the map.
Fishlake National Forest
/
U.S. Forest Service
A map of the Cottonwoods Fire as of Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The fire exploded to over 70,000 acres in a matter of days.

Fire crews will update locals on the raging Cottonwood Fire near Beaver at a meeting on Thursday evening.

The blaze has burned over 70,000 acres since Monday and remains completely uncontained.

Wednesday’s cooler, more humid weather did help moderate fire behavior, but there was almost no rain in the area to assist.

Fire crews worked on Thursday on direct extinguishment tactics where fire conditions allowed. They also incorporated blackened areas into a fireline they constructed on Wednesday in the Birch Creek Lake Area.

Great Basin Team 5 and local agency representatives are holding a community meeting at Beaver High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Those who are unable to attend in person can visit the Fishlake National Forest’s Facebook page for the live feed.
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Utah News UPRWildfiresBeaver CountySouthern UtahCentral Utah
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood