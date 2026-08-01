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As Logan fire forced evacuations, neighbors stepped in to help

Utah Public Radio | By Colette Czarnecki,
Brian Champagne
Published August 1, 2026 at 7:05 PM MDT
Burned out cars on Aug. 1, 2026, caused by a grass fire in Logan Canyon the night before.
Frank Mueller
/
Utah Public Radio
Burned out cars on Aug. 1, 2026, caused by a grass fire in Logan Canyon the night before.

Fire crews responded to a fast moving grass fire near First Dam Friday night. It blazed nearly 30 acres on Canyon Road and made its way up the bluff between the Island neighborhood and Highway 89.

After crews arrived on scene, they called for backup and fire crews from all over Cache County came in to help. The popular Canyon Road restaurant in the Island, Herms Inn, served as the command post.

Crews closed Canyon Road at 600 East and Highway 89.

Jamey Doshier lives near the area and saw cars burning while high winds blew out of the canyon.

"We seen the whole scenario play out. Houses on fire, fences on fire, cars exploding," he said. "The wind was blowing westward, so it was fueling it to go west. And it cut right, went up the hill toward us." 

He was one of hundreds of people who came out to see the fire.

Eventually, police ordered everyone to clear the area — along with people in nearby neighborhoods and on Utah State University's campus.

Some people left comments on Facebook wondering if they should evacuate. Others said they never received an evacuation notice.

While the mandatory evacuations left some residents scrambling — others looked for ways to help, like Katie Rigby.

A friend of hers has a snake that needed to evacuate.

"There wasn't a ton I could do hands-on, except take care of animals," Rigby said. "So I got the snake, set up a little overnight thing for him, and then I spent the night on Facebook, reaching out to people and saying if anyone needs help holding animals, evacuating animals, or a couch to stay — that I'm completely willing to do that." 

Most evacuations were lifted as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Other residents, who were not able to return home, were able to return at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 100 South in the Island area served as a temporary shelter.

The Northern Utah Interagency Fire Center took command of the fire at 4 a.m. Saturday.
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Utah News UPRLoganFires
Colette Czarnecki
My interest in public media began at a young age. Growing up in Michigan, I spent hours listening to radio shows on my cassette player and recording them onto tapes for imagined media projects.
See stories by Colette Czarnecki
Brian Champagne
Brian Champagne grew up in the less-famous Central California but left after starting his television news career there. He worked 22 years in news for NBC, ABC, Fox, and CBS affiliates in four markets. He served as chief photographer for KTXL-TV in Sacramento, but worked in front of the camera, too.
See stories by Brian Champagne