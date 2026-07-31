Forest fires, rural health, and dirty soda on Behind the Headlines

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Brooke Larsen, and Paighten Harkins join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a researcher saying ‘We’re losing our ability to manage forest fires’ as the West becomes hotter and drier, the first year of funding from the Rural Health Transformation Program, and the dirty soda shop that took the country by storm.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.