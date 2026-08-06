Hunters also want protections for endangered species, poll says

A new poll showed there is very little difference between how American hunters and the general public feel about national park wildlife conservation issues.

A large majority in both groups agreed the Endangered Species Act is important for protecting at-risk species calling the national parks home. The Trump administration wants to eliminate habitat protections in favor of economic considerations and is changing rules that allow for public input or notice.

Bart Melton, wildlife program director for the National Parks Conservation Association, said the poll showed political ideologies are not a factor when it comes to support for wildlife.

"At a time when we're told we're divided, it's great to see just how united we are. From birdwatchers to dedicated hunters, the polling results showed us that Americans want transparency. They want the administration to prioritize wildlife conservation first," Melton reported.

A proposed federal rollback to the Endangered Species Act favors prioritizing oil and gas drilling to achieve energy independence.

What's more, the Department of the Interior has directed agencies to scale back hunting and trapping restrictions across federal recreation areas and national preserves through in-house directives rather than formal public rulemaking. The order lifts dozens of local constraints at more than 55 park sites.

New Mexico has two official major national parks, Carlsbad Caverns and White Sands, along with numerous national monuments and historical parks. The state has acted on its own to protect wildlife by building crossings to help deer, elk, bears, and big cats dodge traffic and reduce vehicle collisions in park landscapes.

Melton added the recent poll showed people want the federal government to invest in such infrastructure.

"81% of Americans and 80% of American hunters support continued congressional investment in wildlife crossings to protect motorists and to reduce vehicle collisions," Melton said.

In New Mexico, more than 1,200 wildlife-automobile collisions are reported each year, likely a significant undercount.

The National Parks Conservation Association poll was conducted by YouGov from June 9 through June 22 among 1,000 Americans and 300 hunters.