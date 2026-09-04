Daily news: Gas prices and traffic are high this holiday weekend

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, Sept. 4. In this edition:



Gas prices and traffic are up this holiday weekend

This holiday weekend, expect gas prices and traffic to be on the rise.

The U.S. has never had average gas prices over $4 per gallon on Labor Day. But according to the American Automobile Association, it’s on track to do just that.

As of Friday, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.14, with Utah about 30 cents higher. Diesel also hit a record high on Friday at $5.85.

Despite the high cost of travel, Utah transportation officials don’t expect that to translate to fewer cars on the road.

On Friday, expect delays up to 30 minutes on southbound I-15 from Spanish Fork to Nephi. On Monday as people return home, those delays could be as long as an hour on northbound I-15.

Shorter but still notable delays are possible on eastbound U.S. 6 from Spanish Fork to Soldier Summit over the weekend.

Construction will be suspended to open as many lanes as possible to reduce delays. Some lane restrictions will remain for safety reasons, including in Spanish Fork and Provo canyons.

Hyrum lifts its months-long water restrictions

Hyrum lifted months-long water restrictions on Friday.

Since May, residents connected to the city’s pressurized water system have only been allowed to water lawns or shrubs three days a week or less, and only at certain hours of day.

In a social media post, Hyrum officials said those conservation efforts got the city through the critical summer months. The restrictions are now lifted effective immediately.

Hyrum was one of several cities and counties who issued limitations this summer to combat Utah’s drought.

Recent storms have eased some of those conditions, but the entire state still remains in some level of drought.

More gateside goodbyes are possible at the SLC airport with a new TSA program

The Salt Lake City International Airport is allowing more people through security without a ticket under a new TSA program.

Traditional gate passes are limited, usually for helping disabled travelers or meeting an unaccompanied child.

But now, members of trusted traveler programs like PreCheck can use Gateside Passes to meet or send off loved ones at the gate, conduct business during a layover, or shop.

The passes themselves are free, but must be reserved between one and three days before the planned visit.

Salt Lake City is one of 13 airports to get the program so far.