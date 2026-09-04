A murder trial, forest protections, and more on Behind the Headlines

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Tribune reporters Jessica Schreifels, Brooke Larsen and Leia Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the aggravated murder case against the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk moving to trial, the Trump administration's consideration to remove protections from new road constructions and logging in national forest lands, and Google's plans to power a data center in southwest Utah.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.