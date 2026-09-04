© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

A murder trial, forest protections, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published September 4, 2026 at 3:41 PM MDT
A person walks down a wooden bridge in a forest.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Kate Karman-Gates hikes the White Pine Trail in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Tribune reporters Jessica Schreifels, Brooke Larsen and Leia Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the aggravated murder case against the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk moving to trial, the Trump administration's consideration to remove protections from new road constructions and logging in national forest lands, and Google's plans to power a data center in southwest Utah.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

Tags
Behind the Headlines The Salt Lake TribuneCharlie KirkTrump AdministrationLand ConservationData Centers
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams