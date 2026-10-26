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Some evacuations are still in place in southern Utah after weekend floods

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published October 26, 2026 at 4:53 PM MDT
Road signs off a rural street in an arid area. There are a few buildings in the distance and mountains beyond that.
Joe Shlabotnik
/
Flickr
Road signs direct traffic onto State Route 162 in Montezuma Creek, Utah. It's one of two communities in southern Utah still under evacuation orders for flooding in the Four Corners region.

The Navajo Nation ordered evacuations for three communities this weekend as flooding continues to hit the Four Corners region.

Early Monday morning, the order for Bluff in San Juan County was lifted, letting families return home if possible. The Town of Bluff noted flooding on several properties on the locality's east side and south of Highway 191.

However, evacuations are still in place for about 150 people in Montezuma Creek and Aneth.

Two emergency shelters have been established for those affected. One is at San Juan High School in Blanding, and the other is at Aneth Community School in Montezuma Creek.

Similar evacuations were ordered across the Four Corners over the weekend, where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet.

The region has been hit with heavy flooding since last week. Hurricane, Utah, declared a local emergency on Thursday after floods damaged over 100 homes and RVs.

Southwestern San Juan County and eastern Kane County remain under a flood warning until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Tags
Utah News FloodingExtreme WeatherNational Weather ServiceSouthern UtahNavajo Nation
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood