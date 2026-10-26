Some evacuations are still in place in southern Utah after weekend floods

The Navajo Nation ordered evacuations for three communities this weekend as flooding continues to hit the Four Corners region.

Early Monday morning, the order for Bluff in San Juan County was lifted, letting families return home if possible. The Town of Bluff noted flooding on several properties on the locality's east side and south of Highway 191.

However, evacuations are still in place for about 150 people in Montezuma Creek and Aneth.

Two emergency shelters have been established for those affected. One is at San Juan High School in Blanding, and the other is at Aneth Community School in Montezuma Creek.

Similar evacuations were ordered across the Four Corners over the weekend, where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet.

The region has been hit with heavy flooding since last week. Hurricane, Utah, declared a local emergency on Thursday after floods damaged over 100 homes and RVs.

Southwestern San Juan County and eastern Kane County remain under a flood warning until 6 a.m. Tuesday.