Daily news: You can get $10 off a Lyft ride this weekend instead of driving impaired

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, Oct. 30. In this edition:



Get a $10 Lyft credit for a sober ride home this Halloween weekend

Are you planning a night out this Halloween weekend? Utah is offering $10 credits to get a sober ride home with Lyft.

The initiative runs Friday through Sunday, Nov. 1 for patrons at participating bars and restaurants across the state.

Just find the QR code on campaign materials at those establishments, which will give you instructions on how to apply the credit to your ride home.

Or you can visit the Utah Highway Safety website.

The initiative is a partnership between AAA Utah, the Utah Department of Public Safety, and the Utah Restaurant Association.

Honor pets who have passed away at this aquarium’s ‘Beloved Animal Ofrenda’

In honor of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, guests at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium can honor pets who have passed away.

On the Mexican holiday, traditional altars called ofrendas are adorned with photographs, marigolds, and memories of a passed loved one.

Similarly, the Beloved Animal Ofrenda honors some of the aquarium’s old animal residents who have since died.

The aquarium team said they’ve done research to make sure it pays homage to those seen throughout Mexican culture without appropriating.

Guests can bring a 4x6-inch photograph of their own pet and add it to the ofrenda. It will be on display in the main lobby through Day of the Dead on Nov. 2.

It’s almost time to roll back the clocks — and check on smoke alarms

Clocks are rolling back this weekend, and with it, the American Red Cross of Utah encourages residents to also check their smoke alarm batteries.

November and December are busy months for home fires, the organization says. Working smoke alarms can reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by about 50%.

The Red Cross recommends replacing batteries every six months, except sealed 10-year units. They also recommend testing smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button — you’ll know it’s working if you hear three beeps.

If your smoke alarm is 10 or more years old, it’s time to get a new one. The National Fire Alarm Code requires smoke alarms on every level of the home, outside each sleeping area, and inside each bedroom.