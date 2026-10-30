Midterm elections, criminal charges against Kalshi, and more on Behind the Headlines

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke and Emily R. Anderson, along with data columnist Andy Larsen join host Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a huge shift in voters’ views on Amendment B, Trump's DOJ attempts to access Utah voter rolls, Utah's filing of 14 criminal charges against Kalshi, and a deep dive into where all the trick-or-treaters went.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org . Join the live conversation by email to accessutahupr@gmail.com.