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Behind the Headlines

Midterm elections, criminal charges against Kalshi, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 30, 2026 at 4:19 PM MDT
Someone drops a ballot into a ballot box from inside their car.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
People drop their ballots off early at the Salt Lake County Government Center on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke and Emily R. Anderson, along with data columnist Andy Larsen join host Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a huge shift in voters’ views on Amendment B, Trump's DOJ attempts to access Utah voter rolls, Utah's filing of 14 criminal charges against Kalshi, and a deep dive into where all the trick-or-treaters went.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to accessutahupr@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines The Salt Lake Tribune2026 ElectionsSports BettingHalloween
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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