Daily news: Cache County is testing out automated license plate readers

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, Nov. 2. In this edition:



The number of Hispanic students in Utah public schools dropped

Cache County is testing out automatic license plate readers — with restrictions

Utah’s Hispanic K-12 population dropped for the first time in over a decade

The number of Hispanic students in Utah’s public schools fell for the first time in over a decade.

The latest fall enrollment data from the Utah Board of Education shows a decline of about 2%.

That’s in line with Utah’s overall enrollment drop, which has been going on for several years now. Hispanic enrollment, however, hasn’t decreased since at least 2014.

The number of English language learners in public schools dropped more sharply at nearly 12%. That comes three years after the state lowered the standard for students to no longer be considered English learners.

Cache County is testing out automated license plate readers, with restrictions

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office plans to test a new automated license plate reader system — with restrictions.

In a release on Friday, the sheriff’s office said it’s checking to see if the Motorola readers will be a useful tool for law enforcement.

Cache County said the data will be collected through photographs, not real-time video, and will only be used for serious criminal activity or AMBER and Silver alerts.

According to state law, data collected during the testing period can only be kept for nine months.

The move comes as other northern Utah cities like Vineyard move away from using license plate readers because of strong backlash.