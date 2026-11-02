Continued flooding across southeast Utah forces more evacuations and closures

Southern Utah continues to be hit with historic floods.

The town of Bluff was under a shelter-in-place order early Monday morning because of flooding from Cottonwood Wash, with some evacuated Sunday evening. Though residents were allowed to return home if possible at 10 a.m. Monday, town officials said to remain alert.

Flooding overtook homes, businesses, and vehicles in Bluff over the weekend, including the Bluff Community Foundation headquarters, which was where flood relief donations were being stored.

The San Juan County government offices and school districts were closed on Monday for safety. There are also several road closures still in place.

The National Weather Service announced a flood warning Monday afternoon for areas surrounding the San Juan River from the Four Corners through Mexican Hat, Utah.

It includes Bluff, Montezuma Creek, and Aneth and goes until Thursday evening, with the highest flood levels expected on that day.

Flooding is also possible through Monday evening for other parts of southeast Utah, like Monticello, La Sal, and Canyonlands National Park.

The Four Corners region has already faced extensive flooding, evacuations, and damage over the last two weeks.