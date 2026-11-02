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Continued flooding across southeast Utah forces more evacuations and closures

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:23 PM MST
A partially-flooded two-way road. There's lots of vegetation flooded on both sides, especially the right. You can see cars driving on the far side of the flooded section.
Utah Office of Lieutenant Governor
The San Juan County partially floods a road in southern Utah, Oct. 29, 2026.

Southern Utah continues to be hit with historic floods.

The town of Bluff was under a shelter-in-place order early Monday morning because of flooding from Cottonwood Wash, with some evacuated Sunday evening. Though residents were allowed to return home if possible at 10 a.m. Monday, town officials said to remain alert.

Flooding overtook homes, businesses, and vehicles in Bluff over the weekend, including the Bluff Community Foundation headquarters, which was where flood relief donations were being stored.

The San Juan County government offices and school districts were closed on Monday for safety. There are also several road closures still in place.

The National Weather Service announced a flood warning Monday afternoon for areas surrounding the San Juan River from the Four Corners through Mexican Hat, Utah.

It includes Bluff, Montezuma Creek, and Aneth and goes until Thursday evening, with the highest flood levels expected on that day.

Flooding is also possible through Monday evening for other parts of southeast Utah, like Monticello, La Sal, and Canyonlands National Park.

The Four Corners region has already faced extensive flooding, evacuations, and damage over the last two weeks.
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Utah News FloodingSouthern Utah
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood