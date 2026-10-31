How Students Can Cut Through the Noise and Own Their Ballot

Utah Public Radio published this article in collaboration with The Signpost at Weber State University as part of its election coverage.

For many college students, election season can feel like a distant noise: a flurry of yard signs, confusing legislative changes and campaigns that seem disconnected from everyday life.

Between midterms, jobs and the constant scramble to balance school and finances, finding out how to vote, where to vote and who to vote for can feel overwhelming.

Many young voters have the potential to fall back on old habits, such as voting straight-ticket out of convenience or skipping the ballot box altogether. However, local organizations and students argue the decisions made today directly shape the communities students will inherit tomorrow.

Moving beyond guesswork: student perspectives

Despite the busy schedules, some students on campus are finding ways to build their own opinions rather than relying on party labels or family history.

Nova Anderson, a student who takes time to carefully research her ballot, points out the importance of looking past party lines to focus on individual candidates.

“I look up all the names, all the options and then see what they’ve been reported on in the news and then also their campaign promises and values that they’re running on,” Anderson said. “I try to look at the people and not the parties.”

Anderson said the more care she takes in learning about the names and issues on her ballot, the better she feels about making an informed decision.

“Be vigilant,” she said. “Your vote does matter and it should be informed and not just thrown out there like a guess.”

Joey Hunter, another Weber State student, said voting to him also means holding incumbents accountable. He said he compares politicians’ campaign promises with their voting history. Through this research, he said it can help guide his decision.

“Look at what they’re campaigning on and if that aligns with how they’ve been working in the past,” Hunter explained. “Because if they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m campaigning on this thing,’ and then they’re consistently voting against it in Congress or whatever, then I’m not gonna believe them, and I’m not gonna vote for them.”

Hunter said that while social media and search engines like Google are primary entry points for learning about the candidates, examining their campaign websites and records allows voters to evaluate their actions, not just their words.

Finding voting guidance

Voters looking to learn more about the candidates and issues on their ballot have several resources available to them. Nonpartisan civic organizations work year-round to provide straightforward, accessible tools for voters trying to navigate their ballots.

Terri McCulloch, president of the Weber County League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, pushed voters to move beyond guesswork or tradition.

“They should never not vote, and they should never vote like their parents do,” McCulloch said. “There are plenty of places to find out about different candidates.”

Students can utilize several reliable, nonpartisan resources:

Vote411.org : A platform run by the League of Women Voters that allows voters to enter their address to pull up a sample ballot for their district. It features direct candidate responses to community issues and gives voters a window into what candidates stand for.

A platform run by the League of Women Voters that allows voters to enter their address to pull up a sample ballot for their district. It features direct candidate responses to community issues and gives voters a window into what candidates stand for. Utah State Government Official Portals: State election websites offer official candidate information, providing a factual baseline for every race on the ballot.

Direct Candidate Research: Candidates typically maintain campaign websites outlining their positions. Hunter and Anderson also suggested reading news coverage and reviewing candidates’ voting records.

Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission (JPEC): For non-legislative ballot items like judicial retention, JPEC provides detailed performance ratings and voter feedback for judges in Weber County and across Utah, giving voters resources to evaluate judges.

Why your vote matters now and in 10 years

For those tempted to step away from politics entirely, McCulloch challenged them with one command: look at the world around you.

“How do you like paying that much money in gas? How do you think any of those laws will change if it isn’t from voting?” McCulloch said. “How are you gonna buy a house when you get married? You gotta hit them where it hurts.”

McCulloch emphasized the potential long-term impact of voting.

“Your vote will make what your life is going to be like in 10 years,” she said, “and if you want it to be better, then you better go vote.”

Some local elections have been decided by just a handful of votes, illustrating how individual ballots can influence election outcomes. For younger voters, participating in these elections offers an opportunity to help shape decisions that may affect their communities for years to come.

Taking action on campus

Students can also research ballot issues alongside their peers. McCulloch suggested students meet with classmates, participate in campus organizations or gather with friends to discuss the issues on their ballot. She urged voters to utilize voting resources, review proposed amendments and hold group discussions.

For students looking to make their own decision at the ballot box, researching candidates and ballot measures can provide a better understanding of the choices facing their communities.

