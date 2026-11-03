San Juan County voters affected by floods can cast their ballot electronically

San Juan County residents will be allowed to vote electronically on Tuesday because of ongoing flooding.

Traveling to polling stations and drop boxes in the rural southeastern Utah county can already be difficult. Right now, with flooded roadways and a county-wide alert to make immediate protective action, it can be dangerous, if not impossible.

To make sure that doesn’t stop voters from being able to cast their ballot, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson issued a Declaration of Emergency Election Accommodations Monday night.

With it, affected voters in San Juan County can secure and return an electronic ballot, which is normally reserved for military, overseas, or disabled voters.

Voters should’ve received an email Tuesday morning instructing them on how to cast that digital ballot.

Those who didn’t and need one can request a ballot by calling 385-587-3223, extension 4, by 5 p.m.

Like other ballots, these must be received, in this case electronically, by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Henderson also noted that in-person polling locations and drop boxes will still be available throughout the county.

Those who lost their mail-in ballots in the floods — or for any other reason — can also visit a polling location with their ID for a provisional ballot.