© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today is Election Day! Read UPR's reporting to make an informed vote and tune in for live special coverage at 6 p.m.

San Juan County voters affected by floods can cast their ballot electronically

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 3, 2026 at 4:00 AM MST
Flooding on a dirt road near a home and vehicle. The brown water doesn't appear to be deep, but covers most of the ground. More buildings are partially visible behind a fence, and tall red mountains in the background.
Utah Office of Lieutenant Governor
Flooding in southeast Utah, seen during Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's trip to the affected areas, Oct. 29, 2026.

San Juan County residents will be allowed to vote electronically on Tuesday because of ongoing flooding.

Traveling to polling stations and drop boxes in the rural southeastern Utah county can already be difficult. Right now, with flooded roadways and a county-wide alert to make immediate protective action, it can be dangerous, if not impossible.

To make sure that doesn’t stop voters from being able to cast their ballot, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson issued a Declaration of Emergency Election Accommodations Monday night.

With it, affected voters in San Juan County can secure and return an electronic ballot, which is normally reserved for military, overseas, or disabled voters.

Voters should’ve received an email Tuesday morning instructing them on how to cast that digital ballot.

Those who didn’t and need one can request a ballot by calling 385-587-3223, extension 4, by 5 p.m.

Like other ballots, these must be received, in this case electronically, by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Henderson also noted that in-person polling locations and drop boxes will still be available throughout the county.

Those who lost their mail-in ballots in the floods — or for any other reason — can also visit a polling location with their ID for a provisional ballot.
Tags
Utah News Elections2026 ElectionsVotingSan Juan CountyFlooding
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood