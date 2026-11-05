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Daily news: Prepare for road closures in three northern Utah counties this weekend

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 5, 2026 at 3:40 PM MST
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, Nov. 5. In this edition:

Prepare for road closures in Weber, Davis, and Utah counties this weekend

Three northern Utah counties will have road closures this weekend.

The Utah Department of Transportation warned those heading to or through Lehi in Utah County should especially prepare for delays.

Westbound 2100 North, or State Route 194, will close nightly near the I-15 interchange over the weekend. Only one lane will be open during the daytime.

In Davis County, the on-ramp from Park Lane to southbound Legacy Parkway in Farmington will be closed from 10 p.m. on Thursday to 7 a.m. on Friday. It will close again Friday night at 10 p.m. and stay closed over the weekend until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Southbound I-15 will be completely closed between 200 North in Kaysville (Exit 328) and Park Lane in Farmington (Exit 324). That will start at 10 p.m. Friday and end at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Similarly in Weber County, the ramp from southbound I-15 to eastbound I-84 in Riverdale will be closed during the same timeframe Friday night into Saturday morning.

To keep up to date on road closures, visit the Utah Department of Transportation’s traffic site.

A harmful algal bloom is in Panguitch Lake. Here’s how to avoid it

Dixie National Forest is warning visitors of a harmful algal bloom in Panguitch Lake.

Lab results show toxin levels are above the “Danger Advisory” threshold.

Forest officials said the public shouldn’t swim, water ski, wade in, or drink the lake water. Also use caution when fishing or boating and avoid areas with algae.

Pets and animals should be kept away from the lake, as the toxins are more dangerous for them than humans.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality hasn’t issued an official advisory for the algal bloom, since the water quality monitoring season ended at the end of October. The agency last issued an official advisory on Oct. 20.

Harmful algal blooms can persist in cold temperatures.
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Utah News Algal BloomsHealth AdvisoryRoad Closures
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood