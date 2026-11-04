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Daily news: Rural healthcare projects in Utah are getting almost $200 million

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:31 PM MST
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, Nov. 4. In this edition:

Rural healthcare projects in Utah are getting almost $200 million in federal funds

Nearly $200 million is finally on its way to support rural healthcare in Utah.

That money was first earmarked in the federal budget last year from the Rural Health Transformation Program. First, though, states had to show how they would use the money.

Now, state officials say they’ve distributed most of the funds to the approved projects. That includes supporting efforts to recruit and retain rural healthcare workers and expanding telehealth services.

Brian Head Resort delays its opening ski season date, even after recent snowfall

Even with recent snowfall, Brian Head Resort is delaying its opening date for the latest ski season.

The resort originally planned to open this Friday, which would make it the first in Utah to do so.

But now, they’re pushing it back to an undetermined date while they evaluate conditions.

Since Oct. 15, the resort has received nearly two feet of snow. They’re also working to make more on Navajo Mountain, but that requires below-freezing temperatures.

After last year’s record-warm winter, many resorts are hoping a strong El Niño will bring the state a much snowier ski season.
Tags
Utah News Rural UtahRural Health CareFederal FundsSkiingSki Resorts
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood