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The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

2026 blue wave election results

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:05 AM MST
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss Democratic candidates winning across the country, Democrats gaining control of both chambers of Congress, what Democrats should do with their oversight authority, the impact of the economy and President Trump on Republican losses, historic electoral firsts, ballot measure results across the country, and how the Republican party will pivot after this electoral defeat. They also discuss Sen. Curtis' and former Sen. Romney's comments on Republican political failures, the political future for Vice President JD Vance, former Rep. Ben McAdams' return to Congress, the end of the Republican supermajority in the Utah Legislature, Utah Justice Jill Pohlman winning her retention election, Democratic wins in Salt Lake County, and results for the constitutional amendments on the Utah ballot.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle 2026 ElectionsDemocrats and RepublicansTrump AdministrationEconomyInflationUtah House of Representatives
Natalie Gochnour
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John Dougall
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Shireen Ghorbani
I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
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