2026 blue wave election results

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss Democratic candidates winning across the country, Democrats gaining control of both chambers of Congress, what Democrats should do with their oversight authority, the impact of the economy and President Trump on Republican losses, historic electoral firsts, ballot measure results across the country, and how the Republican party will pivot after this electoral defeat. They also discuss Sen. Curtis' and former Sen. Romney's comments on Republican political failures, the political future for Vice President JD Vance, former Rep. Ben McAdams' return to Congress, the end of the Republican supermajority in the Utah Legislature, Utah Justice Jill Pohlman winning her retention election, Democratic wins in Salt Lake County, and results for the constitutional amendments on the Utah ballot.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.