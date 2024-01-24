Water optimization and agritourism are the Utah Farm Bureau's top issues this year

The Utah Farm Bureau recently released their priorities for 2024, including what they're focusing on during the Legislative Session.

An agriculture water optimization billwas passed in 2023, making it more economical for farmers and ranchers to install optimization projects. This can include updated technology and equipment to increase saved water.

Terry Camp is the Utah Farm Bureau vice president of public policy.

“If they can identify and measure saved water, they can file a change application that would allow for them to take that saved water and do other things with it, that might be leasing it, they could sell that, that part of their water, right, if they chose, it gives them options. And it also gives them an incentive to save that water in the first place," Camp said.

The Utah Farm Bureau hopes to push for some changes in the law. One is to permanently have a place in Utah’s water code this year. They have also requested $400,000 in appropriations for ongoing agriculture water optimization research.

“We want to be at the table. And we want to be part of the solution,” said Valjay Rigby, Utah Farm Bureau president.

Agritourism is another area the Utah Farm Bureau is working to support. The industry is growing in Utah and includes wagon rides, pumpkin patches, Christmas tree farms, you-pick farms and corn mazes.

Camp said it’s not just a seasonal gig anymore, it is a vital part of keeping some operations up and running, year-round.

“We're really proud of our agricultural community in the creative ways they've found to engage with the public and invite them onto their farms,” Camp said.

Along with agritourism comes liabilities and safety issues on farms and ranches, such as wild animals, heavy equipment, allergens and uneven ground.

H.B. 31 will help protect agritourism businesses from the risks of allowing the public onto personal and commercial operations.

“We understand that Utah's going to keep growing and there's going to be continuing development pressures. And so the Utah Farm Bureau is working on anything we can find to keep farmers farming,” Camp said.