Access Utah

How DNA results tested one man's faith and sense of identity on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 3, 2024 at 3:44 PM MDT
The cover of "Blindsighted: A Journey of Identity, Faith, and Healing" features a tree with colorful leaves. The trunk is made up of strands of DNA.
Bookshop.org

At the age of 53, successful entrepreneur and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rich Christiansen discovered his ancestors aren’t who he thought they were and that he and his brothers are only partly related.

This reveal—during what was supposed to be a fun, “let’s see where our family is from” DNA test—shattered Rich’s perception of himself, his identity, and his parents, and tested his faith. It launched him on a search for healing, acceptance, and self-love.

We talked with Rich Christiansen, author of "BlindSighted: A Journey of Identity, Faith, and Healing."

This episode aired Oct. 2, 2024.

Access Utah Access Utah booksDNA testingChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsReligionFamily HistoryUPR
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
