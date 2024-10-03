How DNA results tested one man's faith and sense of identity on Access Utah
At the age of 53, successful entrepreneur and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rich Christiansen discovered his ancestors aren’t who he thought they were and that he and his brothers are only partly related.
This reveal—during what was supposed to be a fun, “let’s see where our family is from” DNA test—shattered Rich’s perception of himself, his identity, and his parents, and tested his faith. It launched him on a search for healing, acceptance, and self-love.
We talked with Rich Christiansen, author of "BlindSighted: A Journey of Identity, Faith, and Healing."
This episode aired Oct. 2, 2024.