Access Utah

'Oracle Bones' with Gaylord Schanilec on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 17, 2024 at 2:18 PM MDT
Flipping through the pages of Oracle Bones. The page is translucent with an abstract purple woodblock print
Colleen Meidt
/
Utah Public Radio

In the fall of 2015, artist Gaylord Schanilec and writer Terry Tempest Williams ventured into southern Utah’s desert and returned to the studio with juniper and sandstone artifacts from the author’s land. Gaylord Schanilec built and proofed printing blocks from the found elements; around and through these images, Terry Tempest Williams shaped her text.

The result is Oracle Bones, a handmade book featuring poems by Terry Tempest Williams and woodblock prints by Gaylord Schanilec, published by the University of Utah’s Red Butte Press.

Gaylord Schanilec will headline an event at the Logan Library on Monday at 7PM. The event is presented by Friends of the Logan Library. Everyone is invited.

On this episode, we talk with Gaylord Schanilec.

