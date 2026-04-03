Corner Concert Series: The Narcs

Never has our little Corner Concert crew had such a blast filming an episode before. The Narcs arrived at UPR cracking jokes and smiles. These four bandmates brought a level of comfort to the station we hadn’t seen yet in our Corner, perhaps that familiarity is brought due to the fact that these guys are childhood friends turned bandmates.

And when they finally picked up their instruments, that energy translated seamlessly into their set. The Narcs, made up of four incredibly talented Salt Lake City natives, delivered a standout performance and seemed to feel right at home. I wish the audience could get a glimpse of how these bands are before and after the shoot because it felt like a party right as they walked into the moment they left. Even though each band member calls SLC their hometown, The Narcs formed in UPR’s hometown of Logan, Utah. It was quite fun to hear the band reminisce on their early days in Logan while setting up to film.

With groovy bass, impressive guitar work, jazzy drums, and a talented vocalist, the Narcs are a band to pay attention to. Their sound draws across a variety of genres such as alternative rock, funk, reggae, indie rock, and a touch of R&B and jazz. The Narcs were a joy to have at the station and an even bigger joy and privilege to listen to. Tune in and see for yourself why The Narcs are ones to watch.

SET LIST

"Bandit"

"God Sounds"

"Bled"

"Dancing King"

MUSICIANS

David Azad - Guitar

Steven Bartholow - Vocals

Danny Gonzalez – Bass Guitar

Trent Wells - Drums

CORNER CONCERT TEAM

Producer & Director: Emma Karren

Editor: Chloe Miller

Audio Director: Nicholas Porath

Audio Engineer: CJ Rudolph

Videographers: Chloe Miller, Emma Karren

Production Assistant: Nathan Dahle

Executive Producer: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams

Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams

Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger

Series Creator: Emma Karren

Support Corner Concert and Utah Public Radio by donating here.

More from The Narcs:

Instagram

Spotify

Apple Music

YouTube Music

More from UPR:

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

Interested in being a featured musical artist? Contact Emma Karren at emma.karren@usu.edu or Nathan Dahle at nathan.dahle@usu.edu.