Corner Concert Series: The Narcs
Never has our little Corner Concert crew had such a blast filming an episode before. The Narcs arrived at UPR cracking jokes and smiles. These four bandmates brought a level of comfort to the station we hadn’t seen yet in our Corner, perhaps that familiarity is brought due to the fact that these guys are childhood friends turned bandmates.
And when they finally picked up their instruments, that energy translated seamlessly into their set. The Narcs, made up of four incredibly talented Salt Lake City natives, delivered a standout performance and seemed to feel right at home. I wish the audience could get a glimpse of how these bands are before and after the shoot because it felt like a party right as they walked into the moment they left. Even though each band member calls SLC their hometown, The Narcs formed in UPR’s hometown of Logan, Utah. It was quite fun to hear the band reminisce on their early days in Logan while setting up to film.
With groovy bass, impressive guitar work, jazzy drums, and a talented vocalist, the Narcs are a band to pay attention to. Their sound draws across a variety of genres such as alternative rock, funk, reggae, indie rock, and a touch of R&B and jazz. The Narcs were a joy to have at the station and an even bigger joy and privilege to listen to. Tune in and see for yourself why The Narcs are ones to watch.
SET LIST
"Bandit"
"God Sounds"
"Bled"
"Dancing King"
MUSICIANS
David Azad - Guitar
Steven Bartholow - Vocals
Danny Gonzalez – Bass Guitar
Trent Wells - Drums
CORNER CONCERT TEAM
Producer & Director: Emma Karren
Editor: Chloe Miller
Audio Director: Nicholas Porath
Audio Engineer: CJ Rudolph
Videographers: Chloe Miller, Emma Karren
Production Assistant: Nathan Dahle
Executive Producer: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams
Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams
Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger
Series Creator: Emma Karren
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More from The Narcs:
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Music
YouTube Music
More from UPR:
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Interested in being a featured musical artist? Contact Emma Karren at emma.karren@usu.edu or Nathan Dahle at nathan.dahle@usu.edu.