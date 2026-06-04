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Breakthroughs in CRISPR technology on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 4, 2026 at 1:56 PM MDT
M. Muffoletto
/
USU
Ryan Jackson, left, and doctoral candidate Kadin Crosby are authors on a paper detailing CRISPR Cas12a2 in the May 6 online issue of the journal Nature.

Among the challenges in treating diseases like cancer, is wiping out malignancies or infections without destroying healthy tissue. In 2023, Utah State University biochemist Ryan Jackson and other scientists discovered a CRISPR system that can be used to selectively kill cells. Now, they have shown this can be done in the petri dish and mice, suggesting it may be able to work in humans.

Our guests today are Ryan Jackson, R. Gaurth Hansen associate professor in the USU department of chemistry and biochemistry and Ned Weinshenker, who retired from USU as vice president for strategic ventures and economic development. He is adjunct professor in USU's department of chemistry and biochemistry.

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Access Utah UPRCRISPRMedical ResearchCancer Research
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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