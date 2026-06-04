Breakthroughs in CRISPR technology on Access Utah

Among the challenges in treating diseases like cancer, is wiping out malignancies or infections without destroying healthy tissue. In 2023, Utah State University biochemist Ryan Jackson and other scientists discovered a CRISPR system that can be used to selectively kill cells. Now, they have shown this can be done in the petri dish and mice, suggesting it may be able to work in humans.

Our guests today are Ryan Jackson, R. Gaurth Hansen associate professor in the USU department of chemistry and biochemistry and Ned Weinshenker, who retired from USU as vice president for strategic ventures and economic development. He is adjunct professor in USU's department of chemistry and biochemistry.

