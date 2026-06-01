What actually works to improve public safety on Access Utah

We talk with journalist and podcast host Cristina Quinn. Her new series is "Fighting Crime." "Fighting Crime" dives into the world of crime, policy, and economics to uncover evidence of what actually works to improve public safety.

From prisons and incarceration models to air pollution and crime, and addiction recovery through GLP-1s, Cristina Quinn’s reporting in "Fighting Crime" seeks to challenge you to think differently about the criminal justice system as you know it.

Cristina Quinn is an award-winning multimedia journalist. Prior to Fighting Crime, she was the host of The Washington Post's podcast "Try This." She previously reported for WGBH Boston. Her stories have also aired on PBS NewsHour, NPR, PRI’s The World and BBC World Service. Her work has won New England Emmy and regional Edward R. Murrow awards.