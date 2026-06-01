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Access Utah

What actually works to improve public safety on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:49 PM MDT
A woman with long brown hair is pictured in the middle of a graphic for a podcast titled "Fighting Crime". Illustrations of a fingerprint, a DNA strand, a helicopter, and a security camera surround her picture.
Arnold Ventures
The cover of "Fighting Crime"

We talk with journalist and podcast host Cristina Quinn. Her new series is "Fighting Crime." "Fighting Crime" dives into the world of crime, policy, and economics to uncover evidence of what actually works to improve public safety.

From prisons and incarceration models to air pollution and crime, and addiction recovery through GLP-1s, Cristina Quinn’s reporting in "Fighting Crime" seeks to challenge you to think differently about the criminal justice system as you know it.

Cristina Quinn is an award-winning multimedia journalist. Prior to Fighting Crime, she was the host of The Washington Post's podcast "Try This." She previously reported for WGBH Boston. Her stories have also aired on PBS NewsHour, NPR, PRI’s The World and BBC World Service. Her work has won New England Emmy and regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

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Access Utah UPRCrimeEconomicsPrisonsPollutionAddiction
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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