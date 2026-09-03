Cache Valley's fantasy balls give attendees a place to belong

For Anisha Ivy, a love of fantasy, dancing, and formal wear has grown into a series of themed gatherings bringing people together in Cache Valley.

Ivy is the organizer behind Ivy Leaf Events, which hosts fantasy-themed formal events. She also designs formal wear herself and said her personal interests helped inspire the events.

“I love dancing. I make and design formal wear, and it is so much fun,” Ivy said. “I've always enjoyed beautiful things, and as a kid, I've always enjoyed fantasy, fantasy balls, dancing.”

What began as a local event has attracted attendees from beyond Cache Valley. Ivy said people have traveled to the area to take part in the fantasy-themed gatherings, often wearing handmade or elaborate gowns inspired by the genre.

One person from Twin Falls, Idaho, told Ivy she planned to travel to the upcoming Gothic masquerade alone for the opportunity to wear dresses she had collected.

“I had someone message me from Twin Falls, and they said I have a whole collection of Selkie dresses, and I have nowhere to wear them to, and so I am coming down from Twin Falls for this by myself, just because I want to dress up,” Ivy said.

The upcoming Gothic masquerade will include fantasy-inspired music, photography, and ballroom instruction.

Christina Crosland, director of Cache Valley Ballroom, will teach attendees the waltz. She said the fantasy setting offers a different atmosphere from a typical dance lesson.

“I love the whimsical, fantastical kind of part of it because who doesn't want to give a fantasy type world, right?” Crosland said. “I think sometimes the world itself is a little hard to deal with, and you just kind of want to have fun and get away from it, and so it's neat.”

For Ivy, the response to the events has shown that the interests that inspired her aren't hers alone. People from different places and backgrounds are finding their way to Cache Valley with costumes and formal wear in hand.

As the upcoming masquerade approaches, Ivy Leaf Events is continuing to create a space for fantasy fans and formal dance enthusiasts to gather and an evening where everyone can be the main character.