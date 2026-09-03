Logan warming center celebrates years of serving northern Utahns

Logan’s William A. Burnard Warming Center is celebrating its history and looking back on its first season. The center will open again in November and is located at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

“I think that people really enjoy serving at the warming center because it's purposeful," said Heather Crockett, the executive director of the organization since October of 2025.

“In addition to working full-time jobs, we have people who just give hours and hours of their time and their commitment to making the warming center a success," she said.

She said that only volunteer staff ran the warming center during the first season, even during overnight shifts.

Angie Looslie, a volunteer with the warming center since its opening, said that the organization hired the overnight staff during their second season because it was a difficult shift to fill with volunteers.

“I should say when we first started, we just had a few snacks and stuff, but that's evolved. And now we serve a breakfast, we serve a dinner, and then there's snacks and stuff they can take for lunch as well,” Looslie said.

Looslie said that the warming center has been brainstorming on how to expand to accommodate more people in other seasons.

She said that she’s seen old and young people with varying needs stay at the warming center.

“I get back a lot more than I give, that you get to experience so much kindness and humanity,” said Looslie.

The organization has a list of needed items for those who would like to donate. Donations can be dropped off every Thursday at noon.

In preparation for reopening, the warming center plans to recruit new volunteers at justserve.org.