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Both Sides of the Aisle

Nepal flooding, beef imports, Venezuelan oil, and Meta settlement

By Natalie Gochnour,
Shireen Ghorbani
Published September 3, 2026 at 10:15 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—From The Right, Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the devastating flooding in Nepal, President Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America, cheap beef imports threatening the domestic cattle industry, the U.S.-Venezuelan deal for 65 billion barrels of oil, and the future of U.S. conservatism. They also discuss the $17 billion Meta settlement, new social media reforms for minor users, the new Capitol Hill memorial to an 19th-century lynching victim, and the crises that defined Governor Spencer Cox's time in office.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle FloodsUtah cattleVenezuelaFacebookSpencer Cox
Natalie Gochnour
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Shireen Ghorbani
I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
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