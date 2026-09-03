Nepal flooding, beef imports, Venezuelan oil, and Meta settlement

Both Sides of the Aisle—From The Right, Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the devastating flooding in Nepal, President Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America, cheap beef imports threatening the domestic cattle industry, the U.S.-Venezuelan deal for 65 billion barrels of oil, and the future of U.S. conservatism. They also discuss the $17 billion Meta settlement, new social media reforms for minor users, the new Capitol Hill memorial to an 19th-century lynching victim, and the crises that defined Governor Spencer Cox's time in office.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.