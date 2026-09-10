Cache County's first permanent settlement turns 170 years old

A group of 25 settlers entered Cache County on Sept. 15, 1856.

Less than two weeks after their arrival, one of the travelers, Mary Ann Weston Maughan, gave birth in what is now called Wellsville.

To commemorate, Wellsville residents crowded up on both sides of the streets to watch the annual Founder’s Day Parade. Pioneer wagons, horses, floats, and other participants made their way throughout town. Paraders threw candy to the onlookers.

Wellsville resident Ruthanne Ellis is the parade committee chairman. She said about 800 people were in the parade.

“It was so much fun," Ellis said. "We really cherish our heritage of pioneers. … It was beautiful to feel the patriotism from a lot of our participants.”

In order to keep it personal — or “cozy” as Ellis describes it — the committee spotlighted several Wellsville residents throughout the parade

“We have our oldest citizen," she said, "our marshals of the day … our outstanding citizen that the mayor votes in … our sweetheart couple … a queen of 1856 who honors our pioneer heritage … it has a very personal, small town feel.”

They also honored Fred Woodward, a Wellsville resident who served in the Vietnam War.

Ellis said the whole thing lasted about an hour and a half.

“It’s a really cool feeling to be driving down the parade route just lined with 100s of people, and to hear the clapping and the cheering and the support," Ellis said. "It’s a beautiful way to get families and the community out, mingling, being together. … It was a beautiful day of interaction and building relationships.”

Other ways the community has been celebrating include a softball tournament, a cemetery history tour, and a good old rodeo.