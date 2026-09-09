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The philosophy of rock climbing on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 9, 2026 at 2:31 PM MDT
A man with medium-length brown hair stands outside. He wears a black shirt and a hook necklace. He looks at the camera and smiles.
Brian Laidlaw
/
brianlaidlaw.com

Today we’ll talk with Brian Laidlaw about his new book, "Erratica: On Climbing, Language, and Touching Stone."

After he climbed El Capitan, Laidlaw found himself facing a repeated question: “So, what was it like up there?” Beginning with this seemingly simple question, he searches for the perfect metaphor, traveling from the erratics of his youth in California to the towers of his current home in Moab. Along the way, he beckons us into a community bound as much by narrative as by rope.

Brian Laidlaw is an author of two collections of poetry, "The Mirrormaker" and "The Stuntman." A songwriter and musician, he has released several albums, most recently "This Aster." He writes for outdoor magazines including Outside, Climbing, Alpinist and Orion. Based out of Moab, he moonlights — often literally — as a rock climber.

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Access Utah ClimbingBikingmountain climbingPoetry
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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