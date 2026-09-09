The philosophy of rock climbing on Access Utah

Today we’ll talk with Brian Laidlaw about his new book, "Erratica: On Climbing, Language, and Touching Stone."

After he climbed El Capitan, Laidlaw found himself facing a repeated question: “So, what was it like up there?” Beginning with this seemingly simple question, he searches for the perfect metaphor, traveling from the erratics of his youth in California to the towers of his current home in Moab. Along the way, he beckons us into a community bound as much by narrative as by rope.

Brian Laidlaw is an author of two collections of poetry, "The Mirrormaker" and "The Stuntman." A songwriter and musician, he has released several albums, most recently "This Aster." He writes for outdoor magazines including Outside, Climbing, Alpinist and Orion. Based out of Moab, he moonlights — often literally — as a rock climber.