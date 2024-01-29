© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
A blue color gradient graphic shows a drop of water. Text reads, "Great Salt Lake Collaborative."
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Great Salt Lake is at its lowest water level on record and continues to shrink. Utah Public Radio has teamed up with more than a dozen Utah organizations for the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a group that has come together to share multimedia stories and rigorous reports about the lake and ways to protect this critical body of water before it's too late.

Health care professionals ask policymakers to save Great Salt Lake

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Calhoun
Published January 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM MST
A drying Great Salt Lake showing beautiful pink shores.
Emily Calhoun

Nearly 400 members of the medical community in Utah and across the U.S. delivered a letter to policymakers urging them to save the declining Great Salt Lake.

Dr. Brian Moenche is the president of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, one of five different groups that are plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging the state of Utah is failing to protect Great Salt Lake. He spoke about the sign-on letter drafted by this group.

“It is a manifestation of the recognition by the medical community, of the overall health threat that a diminished Great Salt Lake represents to a majority of the population in the state of Utah,” said Moenche.

Environmental scientists have concluded the lake is on the path of ecological collapse. As more water is depleted, lakebed sediments containing toxic pollutants are exposed and carried by the wind as dust, which poses air quality and human health risks for the intermountain region.

“Dust particles should not be viewed as any more of a benign form of air pollution than any other type of air pollution. But then when you add in the increased toxicity of the heavy metals — the bottom line is, it's a significant source of air pollution and a significant health hazard affecting, at minimum, at least 2 million people,” Moenche said.

Moenche explained how air pollution can lead to diseases in almost every critical organ system —, asthma, heart disease, strokes, cancers, even neurological diseases like Alzheimers.

“So much of the common thread between these various diseases involves inflammation of the blood vessels, you can think of air pollution as a blood vessel disease," Moench said. "So we want people to understand that the list of adverse health outcomes is an extremely long list, everyone is likely to be affected, and we really need to do something about it."

The letter urges the state to “implement whatever policies are necessary and declares that maintaining the lake’s surface area is essential to protecting the health of Utah residents.”
Tags
Environment Great Salt LakeMedical PersonnelEnvironmentAir PollutionThe Great Salt Lake CollaborativeUPR
Emily Calhoun
Emily Calhoun is a biology PhD student studying mosquito population genetics in Utah. She has a radio show called Panmixia where she shares her love of music. She is so excited to practice her science communication skills here at UPR.
See stories by Emily Calhoun
Related Content