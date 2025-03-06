© 2025 Utah Public Radio
We are off the air in Bear Lake at 89.3 until further notice while we make necessary repairs.

This southern Utah county plans to turn wastewater into drinking water

The Salt Lake Tribune | By Mark Eddington
Published March 6, 2025 at 11:03 AM MST
Construction surrounding houses with mountains in the background
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Housing in St. George on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

If Washington County residents want to know what’s on tap to shore up the drought-prone area’s water supply, they need look no further than their bathtub, dishwasher, kitchen sink – and yes, their toilet.

That’s because Washington County water managers’ plans extend to turning treated sewage, which includes wastewater from toilets, into drinking water – eventually.

“You will see that in the next 15 to 20 years,” Washington County Water Conservancy District Manager Zach Renstrom said about its plan for a regional water purification system. “You are going to start seeing that all over the western United States.”

To keep pace with growth, the 20-year master plan Washington County Water Conservancy District unveiled in July 2023 calls for constructing a $1 billion regional reuse system that will eventually include a facility to treat and convert sewage into clean drinking water.

The system is a key component in the district’s goal to secure another 47,000 acre-feet of water by 2042. An acre-foot of water is approximately 326,000 gallons, which is about how much water two households use in a year. Thus far, the district says it has secured more than $250 million in funding for the project.

Read the rest of the story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
