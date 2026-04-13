Utah research finds heat and air pollution play a big role in suicide risk

Research highlights ongoing concerns about rising suicide rates in the U.S.

“Since late 1990s in the United States, we have seen a 30% increase in the age adjusted rates of suicide across the nation," said Amanda Bakian, an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Utah and the Huntsman Mental Health Institute.

She also pointed out that those rates are even higher in Utah.

“Utah is part of what's commonly referred to as the 'suicide belt,' which includes all other states in the Intermountain West, where we experience the highest age adjusted suicide rates in the nation, and we have for a fair amount of time," Bakian said.

Also published by U of U Health, Bakian is the senior author of a study published in Environment International that looked at 7,551 suicide cases in Utah from 2000 to 2016 and specifically investigated short-term risk factors in the two weeks leading up to suicide.

“What we found is that short term increases of heat increase the risk of suicide, but when that heat is in the presence of high concentrations of air pollutants, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, those air pollutants amplify or strengthen the effects of heat on suicide risk," Bakian said.

She further explained that suicide mortality is thought to be the result of three parts, 1) underlying risk factors such those rooted in genetics and trauma, 2) mediating risk factors, those that may develop and change through life and 3) short-term risk factors, like substance abuse, social stressors, and climatic stressors, like heat and pollution.

In focusing on short term factors, Bakian hopes to aid in critical intervening efforts.

“The ultimate goal is absolutely to help," she said. "I don't really know anyone who hasn't been impacted by suicide loss. It is a leading cause of death in this country. It is a leading cause of death in Utah, it is an outcome that requires more attention and creative thought.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please know that you’re not alone. Talk to someone you trust. You can also call or text the Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 988, visit 988lifeline.org, or consider talking to someone or checking in with Utah’s Mental Health Crisis Care Center which provides 24/7 walk-in care.

Additional resources:

International Association for Suicide Prevention

5 Action Steps to Help Someone Having Thoughts of Suicide

ZeroSuicide

Utah988

The National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention

The Suicide Prevention Resource Center

SafeUT