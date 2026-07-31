Feds call for Colorado River water use cuts for Arizona, California, and Nevada

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story and it will be updated with reactions and more details throughout the day.

Federal officials on Friday released a long-awaited framework for the Colorado River , a system that sustains agriculture, businesses, communities and tribes across the West.

The plan would require Arizona, California, and Nevada to reduce their water use by 3 million acre-feet in the coming decade. The increasingly-parched river system is providing less water than it did in prior decades, according to federal estimates.

Friday's final Environmental Impact Statement from the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Reclamation represents the largest proposed cuts for those states to date. The documents cited drought, historically low water levels at the Lake Mead and Lake Powell reservoirs, and increased human strain on the river system.

Federal officials called the "preferred alternative," which was issued after state negotiators failed to reach an agreement, a way to help adapt the river's changing needs and conditions.

"This framework provides the flexibility to respond to changing hydrologic conditions while preserving the opportunity for the Basin States to continue working toward durable, consensus-based solutions," Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a press release on Friday.

The cuts in Arizona, California, and Nevada have the potential to impact agriculture, businesses and communities that rely on the river.

One of the most important and contentious natural resources in the West, the Colorado River is fed by waters in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah. The river runs west through to the California border with Arizona, flowing through northern Mexico before emptying into the Gulf of California.

Its upper basin states include Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah. Its lower basin states include Arizona, Nevada and California. The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922, and interim guidelines on water allocation , issued in 2007, are set to expire in October.

The new plan would extend the agreement until 2036, with decisions about water use made every two years during that time.

The recommendations come amid historic changes in the waters measured for allocation to the states. More than a century ago, the Colorado River Compact apportioned 7.5 million acre-feet to both the Upper and Lower Basins based on the estimated pre-compact average inflow. That division was based on average inflows measured in the early 1900s of 18 million acre-feet. About a century later, inflows from 2000 to 2024 are much less: 12.9 million acre-feet.

That trend of less water has held in recent years. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the average consumption of water in the Colorado River Basin was 13.1 million acre-feet between 2020 and 2024, and is broken down as follows:

Upper Basin Use: 3.8 million acre-feet (29%)

Lower Basin Use: 6.5 million acre-feet (49%)

Mexico Use: 1.4 million acre-feet (11%)

Evaporation: 1.4 million acre-feet (11%)

Talks between the states and the federal government stalled, becoming deadlocked — sometimes for years at a time — despite low water levels brought on by a decades-long mega-drought and record heat.

The river system provides municipal water for roughly 40 million people, irrigation for over 5 million acres of farmland and provides hydropower resources in seven states, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation , and is estimated to generate roughly $1.4 trillion in economic activity. Some towns near the river rely on it for up to 95% of their water .

The new Environmental Impact Statement is intended to guide how the river's largest reservoirs — Lake Powell and Lake Mead — will be managed after the 2007 guidelines expire. The negotiations have largely been held behind closed doors , out of reach from the public and the media, but have long focused on how the states would address drought and divvy up the water allowances during droughts.

Water from the 1,450-mile-long river is divided, with some portions diverted to communities, farms and tribes with the legal rights to use it.

Map courtesy of Center for Colorado River Studies, Utah State University / The physical boundary of the Colorado River Basin is outlined in black. Hatched areas outside of the basin boundary receive Colorado River water via inter-basin transfers (also known as "exports"). The Gila River basin is situated in the far southern portion of the CRB in Arizona, New Mexico, and Mexico.



Lake Powell and Lake Mead also just hit a record low , being the driest they've been since 1957, before Lake Powell was even built .

Jack Schmidt, the director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, was alarmed, telling KJZZ earlier this month, "we are truly in uncharted territory."



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