Daily news: Both passengers were safe in an emergency landing near Smithfield

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, July 30. In this edition:



Junction’s water is safe to drink again

A boil order for Junction in southern Utah has been lifted.

The order was put in place last week after significant flooding. Then the city’s water supply tested positive for E. coli.

Now, after getting two consecutive negative test results, the water is safe to drink again.

However, the tank cleaning process did deplete the water supply and Junction is relying on a single water source. Because of that, city officials asked residents to limit their water usage.

Both passengers were safe in an emergency landing near Smithfield

A small plane made an emergency landing near Smithfield Thursday morning.

First responders were initially told an aircraft had gone down at the Logan Cache Airport, but realized it landed nearby instead.

Other aircraft orbited the area and sent photos of the plane to help first responders locate it.

Neither person aboard the plane was injured. What caused the pilot to make an emergency landing is under investigation.