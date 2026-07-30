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Daily news: Both passengers were safe in an emergency landing near Smithfield

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published July 30, 2026 at 5:53 PM MDT
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, July 30. In this edition:

Junction’s water is safe to drink again

A boil order for Junction in southern Utah has been lifted.

The order was put in place last week after significant flooding. Then the city’s water supply tested positive for E. coli.

Now, after getting two consecutive negative test results, the water is safe to drink again.

However, the tank cleaning process did deplete the water supply and Junction is relying on a single water source. Because of that, city officials asked residents to limit their water usage.

Both passengers were safe in an emergency landing near Smithfield

A small plane made an emergency landing near Smithfield Thursday morning.

First responders were initially told an aircraft had gone down at the Logan Cache Airport, but realized it landed nearby instead.

Other aircraft orbited the area and sent photos of the plane to help first responders locate it.

Neither person aboard the plane was injured. What caused the pilot to make an emergency landing is under investigation.
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Utah News UPRPlane CrashCache ValleySouthern UtahHealth Advisory
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood