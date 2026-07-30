Utah is improving access to medical cannabis in rural and underserved areas

Next week, Utah state officials will begin accepting applications to license a new independent medical cannabis pharmacy to be located in a “medically underserved” or rural area with a population that’s smaller than Salt Lake, Utah, Davis or Weber counties.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced in a news release Tuesday the application period will open on Aug. 3, and it will remain open until Sept. 2.

The application is for the second of two independent medical cannabis pharmacies required to open under House Bill 54, a bill passed by the Utah Legislature in 2025 that, among other measures, expanded the number of medical cannabis pharmacies allowed to operate in the state, including in “medically underserved” areas.

It also aimed to create more opportunities for pharmacy operators that aren’t owned by large medical cannabis corporations.

The first independent medical cannabis pharmacy to open under the bill was Boojum in Moab. Before it opened, the nearest medical cannabis pharmacy was in Price, a nearly two-hour drive away.

Before Boojum opened this year, its chief science officer Olivia Kulunder told Moab Sun News “we were awarded this license over a two billion dollar holdings corporation from Chicago.”

“While we might not have over 150 dispensaries to our name, that means we will be pouring everything we have into this one pharmacy,” Kulunder told the outlet at the time.

Kulunder, who grew up in Castle Valley, also said the licensing board cited Boojum’s local connection as a key reason for awarding its license.

“We do know that this distance drives a lot of people to go out of state, which carries legal risks,” Kulander told Moab Sun News. “Having dependable local access to cannabis means that those who need it most will be able to access it safely and legally.”

Now it’s up to the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to decide where the next pharmacy will go.

The independent medical cannabis pharmacy will be required to operate under Utah Department of Agriculture and Food regulations “to ensure patient safety and product quality,” the department said.

To be eligible for the license, applications “must demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of medical cannabis regulations, possess the necessary financial resources, and propose a secure and compliant facility,” the department said.

The following requirements must also be met:

Independence: The new licensee must not own a financial interest in a medical cannabis pharmacy or be owned by an entity that owns any interest in or operates a medical cannabis production establishment that is owned, partially or entirely, or operated by a medical cannabis production establishment.

The new licensee must not own a financial interest in a medical cannabis pharmacy or be owned by an entity that owns any interest in or operates a medical cannabis production establishment that is owned, partially or entirely, or operated by a medical cannabis production establishment. Location: The new licensee shall be located in an area designated as medically underserved and in counties with populations smaller than 260,000. Eligible counties include Box Elder, Cache, Iron, Summit, Tooele, Uintah, Washington, Beaver, Carbon, Duchesne, Millard, San Juan, Sanpete, Sevier, Wasatch, Emery, Grand, Juab, Kane, Morgan, Piute, Daggett, Garfield, Rich, and Wayne counties.

The new licensee shall be located in an area designated as medically underserved and in counties with populations smaller than 260,000. Eligible counties include Box Elder, Cache, Iron, Summit, Tooele, Uintah, Washington, Beaver, Carbon, Duchesne, Millard, San Juan, Sanpete, Sevier, Wasatch, Emery, Grand, Juab, Kane, Morgan, Piute, Daggett, Garfield, Rich, and Wayne counties. Facility plan: Each applicant is required to provide a detailed layout and security plan for the proposed pharmacy.

Each applicant is required to provide a detailed layout and security plan for the proposed pharmacy. Operational procedures: Each applicant must provide comprehensive standard operating procedures for dispensing, inventory management, and patient consultation.

Each applicant must provide comprehensive standard operating procedures for dispensing, inventory management, and patient consultation. Personnel Qualifications: Each applicant must provide information on key personnel, including pharmacists and technicians, and their qualifications.

After state officials review the applications, they’ll pick one proposed pharmacy to receive the license, which must be issued no later than Jan. 1, 2027.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food’s website.

This story was originally posted on Utah News Dispatch and was republished under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.