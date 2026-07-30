No one injured by northern Utah house fire

Highway 165 is open now, but it was a tough commute when fire crews shut it down for almost three hours because of a house fire. But the traffic was the least of their problems battling the blaze.

The call came in at 5:11 a.m., alerting that a possible structure fire was active in a Nibley neighborhood. There were no people in danger.

But when crews got on scene they saw flames coming from the roof. And those flames weren't coming from not just any roof — it was a metal roof.

Crews had to fight from inside.

Although the house didn't look that bad from the outside, the chief asked for a 2nd alarm, with engines and trucks coming from all over Cache County.

In fact, flames had moved through the rafters.

"The whole top of the house was burned," Hyrum's Fire Chief Tony Stauffer said.

Although Stauffer wasn't sure how many people lost their house, there were three to four adults outside the house, hugging. For about an hour, a chihuahua and snake were missing.

"Everybody’s safe, everybody got out," he said. "The dog, the snake, everybody got out."

Stauffer said the fire started between 3:45 and 4:00 a.m.

"It burned for a while before anybody noticed it," he said. "We can see where it came up the side of the house."

Stauffer said he was glad for the extra help.