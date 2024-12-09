© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

May the Wolf Die with Elizabeth Hider on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published December 9, 2024 at 11:13 AM MST
Penguin Books

Elizabeth Heider lived in Italy for several years, working as a research analyst for the U.S. Navy. She also worked as a scientist at the European Space Agency and for Microsoft’s AI for Science Research Program. Her short fiction has earned recognition from the Santa Fe Writer Awards and the New Century Writer Awards. May the Wolf Die is a New York Times Best Crime Novel of 2024 • A Washington Post Best Mystery of 2024 • A Publisher's Weekly Best Book of 2024.

Access Utah UPRBooks on Access UtahBooksCrimeThrillers
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
