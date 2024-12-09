May the Wolf Die with Elizabeth Hider on Access Utah

Elizabeth Heider lived in Italy for several years, working as a research analyst for the U.S. Navy. She also worked as a scientist at the European Space Agency and for Microsoft’s AI for Science Research Program. Her short fiction has earned recognition from the Santa Fe Writer Awards and the New Century Writer Awards. May the Wolf Die is a New York Times Best Crime Novel of 2024 • A Washington Post Best Mystery of 2024 • A Publisher's Weekly Best Book of 2024.