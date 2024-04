Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss Wilcox's background, conservatism, and work in government. They also discuss his work to bring Major League Baseball to Utah and its effects on the local community.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.