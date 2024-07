Both Sides of the Aisle—On this special edition, Natalie Gochnour is joined by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, and Preston Brightwell, field director for Unite and the Dignity Index team. They discuss the Dignity Index, how it came to be, and how it evaluates leaders' political speech. They also discuss the contempt industrial complex, patriotism, and where Utah ranks on the index.