© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Special edition: Education in Utah

By Natalie Gochnour,
Shireen GhorbaniCarol Lear
Published July 11, 2024 at 10:04 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—On this special edition, Natalie Gochnour is joined by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, and by Carol Lear, Utah State Board of Education member. They discuss Carol Lear's professional background, her time at the state school board, partisan school board elections, and the role of the state government in education. They also discuss the new school voucher program, school funding, and other important education issues.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle EducationUtah Board of EducationPartisanshipEducation FundingTeacher RetentionUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Carol Lear
See stories by Carol Lear
Related Content