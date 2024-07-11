Special edition: Education in Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle—On this special edition, Natalie Gochnour is joined by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, and by Carol Lear, Utah State Board of Education member. They discuss Carol Lear's professional background, her time at the state school board, partisan school board elections, and the role of the state government in education. They also discuss the new school voucher program, school funding, and other important education issues.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.