The Harris-Trump debate, endorsements, Sen. Mike Lee, and Russia

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. They also discuss Taylor Swift's and former Vice President Dick Cheney's endorsements of Harris, the gubernatorial debate, the life and politics of Sen. Mike Lee, Russian propaganda efforts, and school meals.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.