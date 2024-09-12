© 2024 Utah Public Radio
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

The Harris-Trump debate, endorsements, Sen. Mike Lee, and Russia

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published September 12, 2024 at 10:45 AM MDT
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. They also discuss Taylor Swift's and former Vice President Dick Cheney's endorsements of Harris, the gubernatorial debate, the life and politics of Sen. Mike Lee, Russian propaganda efforts, and school meals.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

