Both Sides of the Aisle

Election 2024, the red wave, and abortion on the ballot

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published November 7, 2024 at 11:10 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the 2024 election and predictions about another Trump presidency and give their advice on what to do post-election. They also discuss Republicans claiming the Senate, the yet undecided fate of the House, abortion ballot measures, and many local election results.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

2024 Election Live Coverage Donald Trump U.S. Senate Abortion Utah Elections 2024 Election Results
