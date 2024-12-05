Tariffs, immigration, and what makes a good executive

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss President-elect Trump's tariff plans, the reaction from Mexico's president, and navigating the country's complex immigration system. They also discuss the dropped federal and state cases against Trump, Trump's future cabinet, what makes a good executive nominee, the control of energy policy in Utah, and a look forward to the 2025 General Legislative Session.