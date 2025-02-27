© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Medicaid, federal jobs, Utah judges, voting by mail, and fluoride

By Natalie Gochnour,
Dan McCayShireen Ghorbani
Published February 27, 2025 at 11:08 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, a former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the UN vote on Ukraine, potential cuts to Medicaid, federal jobs in Utah, and the local impact of the new federal administration. They also discuss the Utah Legislature weighing changes to judicial retention, vote by mail, income tax, and fluorinated water.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

