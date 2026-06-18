World Cup 2026, US-Iran memorandum, and Utah's new justices

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup, the finalizing of a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding, the long history between the U.S. and Iran, and the UFC event held on the White House lawn. They also discuss Elon Musk becoming the first trillionaire, the material and personnel costs of expanding the Utah Supreme Court, Utah Justice Jay Jorgensen's residency status, challenger Karianne Lisonbee's accusations of insider trading against incumbent Rep. Blake Moore, the Utah County clerk's controversial pick for deputy clerk, the effort to oust Senate President Stuart Adams, the PEW Research Center's political typology quiz, and recent Utah restaurant closures.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.