Professor Jacob Rugh

Both Sides of the Aisle—Shireen Ghorbani interviews Jacob Rugh, professor of sociology at Brigham Young University. They discuss his areas of sociological expertise, his familial and religious background, his experience living in a racially integrated community, and the unique perspective Utah offers on immigration, religion, and politics. They also discuss the state's changing political alignment, recent electoral trends, population changes, Utah County political shift, state immigration policies, and the benefits of charting the "Utah Way."

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.