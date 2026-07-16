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Both Sides of the Aisle

Professor Jacob Rugh

By Shireen Ghorbani,
Jacob Rugh
Published July 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Shireen Ghorbani interviews Jacob Rugh, professor of sociology at Brigham Young University. They discuss his areas of sociological expertise, his familial and religious background, his experience living in a racially integrated community, and the unique perspective Utah offers on immigration, religion, and politics. They also discuss the state's changing political alignment, recent electoral trends, population changes, Utah County political shift, state immigration policies, and the benefits of charting the "Utah Way."

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle Brigham Young UniversityBYUsociologyImmigrants and RefugeesUtah PoliticsUPR
Shireen Ghorbani
I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Jacob Rugh
See stories by Jacob Rugh